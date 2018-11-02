Xi, Trump agree to hold talks at G20 meet

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone yesterday on matters of bilateral trade and the Korean Peninsula issue.

They also agreed to meet bilaterally during the upcoming G20 summit in Argentina.

Trump said during the conversation that he looks forward to meeting Xi during the G20 summit so that they can have an in-depth discussion about some major issues.

It is very important for the heads of state of the United States and China to keep frequent, direct communication, Trump said, and he and Xi should keep in touch with each other.

The US president added that he hopes their two countries will make joint efforts to prepare for the meeting.

He said the United States attaches importance to US-China economic and trade cooperation and would like to continue to expand export to China. He added that the economic teams from the two sides need to enhance exchanges and consultations.

Trump also voiced his support for the China International Import Expo to be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

Trump also said he attaches importance to a good relationship with Xi and is willing to extend, through Xi, his good wishes to the Chinese people.

In the telephone conversation held at the invitation of Trump, Xi said he is glad to talk with Trump over phone. He also attaches importance to a good relationship with Trump.

Xi said he is willing to meet Trump in Argentina and further exchange views on bilateral ties and other major issues.

The Chinese president said both he and Trump have good visions for a healthy, stable development of the China-US relations as well as expanding economic and trade cooperation, and they should make efforts to realize the wishes.

Xi noted in the conversation that China has repeatedly made clear its stance on bilateral ties, and hopes that both countries will promote a healthy, stable development of bilateral ties in accordance with the important consensuses reached between him and Trump.

The essence of the China-US cooperation on economy and trade is mutual benefits and win-win results, the Chinese president said.

The two sides have disagreed on trade issues for some time, Xi noted, saying that it has caused a negative impact on the relevant industries in both countries as well as on the global trade. This is not what China wants to see, said the Chinese president.

The upcoming CIIE has shown China’s willingness to increase import and further expand its opening-up, Xi said, adding that he is glad to see many US companies enthusiastically participate in the event.

There were successful examples in the past that China and the United States solved their trade differences through coordinated cooperation, said Xi, urging the economic teams of the two countries to increase their contacts and conduct consultations over issues of mutual concern so as to reach an agreement which is acceptable for both sides.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Xi emphasized that since the beginning of this year, the Korean Peninsula situation has undergone positive changes.

China appreciates the historic meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which promotes denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, said Xi.

China hopes that the United States and the DPRK take care of each other’s concerns and further advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in parallel with the building of a peace mechanism on the peninsula, Xi said, adding that China will continue to play a constructive role.

Trump said talks between the United States and the DPRK have led to positive progress.