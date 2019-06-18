Xi and Kim will work for peace and prosperity

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea from Thursday to Friday.

The trip is at the invitation of Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

This will be the first visit to the DPRK by the top leader of the CPC and China’s head of state in 14 years, and also General Secretary Xi’s first visit to the country since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Song Tao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said.

The visit, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-DPRK diplomatic ties, is of great significance for efforts to build on past successes to further advance bilateral relationships, Song said.

Noting that China and the DPRK are good neighbors with a well-established and long history of bilateral ties, Song said the CPC and the Chinese government have always attached great importance to relations with the DPRK.

The two political parties and two countries have maintained the tradition of high-level visits since forging diplomatic ties 70 years ago, and have conducted cooperation and exchanges in culture, education, science and technology, sports, and in areas important to people’s livelihood, he said.

Song said Xi and Kim have met four times in less than a year, exchanging in-depth views on bilateral ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula. They have reached a series of important understandings, which opened a new chapter for China-DPRK relations.

Both sides have agreed that it is in the interests of the two countries and the two peoples to safeguard, consolidate and develop bilateral relations.

They have agreed to encourage parties concerned to cherish the hard-won momentum of dialogue and alleviation of tension on the peninsula, stick to the goal of denuclearization, safeguarding the peace and stability of the peninsula, and solving the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation.

China supports the DPRK in focusing on developing economy and improving people’s livelihood and steadfastly following a path that suits its national condition, he said.

Both sides have agreed to continue to give full play to the important role of party-to-party exchanges, enhancing strategic communication and mutual trust so as to safeguard common interests.

During the visit, Xi will meet and hold talks with Kim and pay homage to the Friendship Tower.

The two sides will further exchange views on the Korean Peninsula situation in the hope of achieving progress in promoting the political settlement of the issue.

China believes that with joint efforts of both sides, Xi’s visit will be a success that will open a new chapter in relations between the two parties and the two countries and make new contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity.