Xi calls for efforts to better socialism and governance

XI Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged reform efforts to focus on upholding and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernizing China’s system and capacity for governance.

Xi made the remarks when presiding over the 11th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform yesterday.

The meeting reviewed and approved a series of documents concerning market-based allocation of factors of production, systems for supporting and protecting agriculture, medical insurance system reform, labor education in primary and secondary schools and colleges, modernization of the environmental governance system, education supervision system reform, and agricultural technology services.

It demanded efforts to remove institutional obstacles and secure the market-based allocation of production factors to provide an institutional foundation for promoting high-quality growth and building a modern economic system.

The meeting stressed establishing and improving systems for supporting and protecting the agricultural industry and giving priority to the development of agriculture and rural areas.

Efforts should be made to promote the supply-side structural reform of medical services, optimize public management of medical insurance, and accelerate the building of a sustainable and multi-tier medical insurance system that covers all residents in urban and rural areas.

The meeting underscored that labor education should be incorporated into the whole process of talent cultivation, including primary and secondary schools, higher learning and home education to help students cultivate the right worldview, outlook on life, and values we should embrace.

It also called for efforts to enhance the enthusiasm of market entities and public participation and establish an environmental governance system to provide institutional guarantee for promoting the fundamental improvement of ecology and environment as well as building a beautiful China.

Reform of the education supervision system in the new era should be further deepened to continuously improve the quality of education supervision and promote various entities to perform their duties. To provide better agricultural technology services, efforts should be strengthened to increase the effective supply of such services and prompt the innovations of services offered by agricultural technology promotion agencies.

The decision adopted at the session has offered fundamental guidance for strengthening the synergy, coordination and efficiency in advancing overall reform, and China needs to advance the reform for forging mature systems.