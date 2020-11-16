Xi for high-quality development of economic belt

Home » Nation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Xi made the remarks on Saturday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, at a symposium he chaired on comprehensively advancing the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

He called for efforts to write a new chapter in prioritizing ecological conservation and boosting green development, create a new model for regional coordinated development, build a new height for high-level opening-up, foster new advantages in innovation-led development, and draw a new painting featuring harmony among the landscape, the people and the city.

Such efforts are aimed at turning the Yangtze River Economic Belt into the country’s main battlefield for green development, the main artery for a smooth “dual circulation” of domestic and international markets, and the main force spearheading high-quality economic development, he said.

The president was on an inspection tour in Jiangsu on Thursday and Friday.

Xi urged the province to focus its efforts on striving to be a model of reform and innovation as well as advancing high-quality development, take the lead in promoting the country’s establishment of a new development paradigm, and become a frontrunner in realizing socialist modernization.

Xi visited places including waterfront along the Yangtze River and the Grand Canal, a key water control project, and cultural heritage site during stops in Nantong and Yangzhou.

On Thursday, Xi visited a riverside district in the city of Nantong, where he inspected local efforts in improving the overall environment along the shoreline of the Yangtze River, as well as the enforcement of fishing ban policies.

Xi urged efforts to blaze a new trail of green development that gives priority to ecology, so as to provide powerful support for the high-quality and sustainable development of the Yangtze Economic Belt.

After learning that the dirty and messy places in the past have been turned into attractive parks, Xi said a happy life has been achieved through the hard work of all. More prominence should be given to protect urban environment and ensure better quality of economic development and people’s lives, Xi said.

Xi then went to Nantong Museum, where he watched exhibits introducing Zhang Jian, founder of the museum and a Chinese industrialist and educator in the late 19th century and early 20th century, and learned about how Zhang started businesses, developed education and initiated public welfare undertakings.

While visiting an ecological and cultural park in Sanwan area in Yangzhou on Friday, Xi learned about environmental remediation and ecological restoration along the Grand Canal and the development of a demonstration zone of modernized shipping.

Building ecological civilization directly concerns the happiness of the people, bears significance to the growth of young people, and meets the consensus and aspiration of the broad masses of the people, he said.

At the Jiangdu water control project, Xi stressed coordination of implementation of the country’s South-to-North Water Diversion Project and water-saving efforts in northern China.