Xi hails all-round social, economic development

THE Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee held a meet­ing yesterday to analyze the economy and plan the country’s economic work.

The meeting, presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said that China has achieved sustained and healthy eco­nomic and social development this year.

In the first three quarters, the country achieved overall economic stability with steady progress, and economic perfor­mance was kept within a proper range, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

The economic structure continued to improve. Work has been done to support the private sector while a series of measures aimed to promote the healthy development of the fi­nancial market boosted market sentiment. The economy has seen changes amid overall sta­bility with increased downward pressure. Some companies are suffering from operating difficulties while some risks ac­cumulated a long time ago have been exposed.

“China should attach great importance to the current situ­ation and be more proactive in taking measures to cope with the issues,” said the statement.

The current economic situ­ation is a combined result of long-term and short-term as well as internal and external factors. China’s economy is transitioning from a stage of high-speed growth to a phase of high-quality growth while the external environment has seen profound changes. Some of the domestic policies are yet to see their effects.

The country will uphold the underlying principle of pursu­ing progress while ensuring stability, remain committed to the new development phi­losophy, pursue supply-side structural reform as the main task, further push reform and opening up wider, and come up with targeted measures to ad­dress major contradictions.

China will continue to pro­mote high-quality development, implement proactive fiscal poli­cy and prudent monetary policy, and move to stabilize employ­ment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and expectations to cope with external environ­ment changes and ensure stable economic development.

The country vowed to address difficulties plaguing private businesses as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, and improve institutions to promote the capital market’s long-term and healthy development.

It will also promote active and effective use of foreign investment, and safeguard the legitimate interests of foreign companies operating in China, the statement added.

Xi has also stressed on the need for boosting the de­velopment of the country’s new generation of artificial intelligence.

Xi said accelerating the devel­opment of new-generation AI is a strategic issue, key for China to seize the opportunities in the new round of technologi­cal revolution and industrial transformation.

Accelerating the develop­ment of new-generation AI is a key strategic resource for China to leapfrog development in science and technology, in­dustrial upgrading and overall productivity increase, he said, adding that core AI technolo­gies should be “securely kept in our own hands.”

