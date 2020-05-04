Xi hails youth, calls for efforts on twin goals

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has encouraged young Chinese to hold firm convictions, stick to the people’s stance and develop genuine skills to devote themselves to the cause of building a great country.

Xi made the statement yesterday when sending greetings to young people across the country ahead of China’s Youth Day, which falls today.

Facing the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, young Chinese of all ethnic groups have actively responded to the Party’s call and participated in the all-out people’s war against the epidemic, he said.

Undaunted by hardships and dangers, they have charged ahead and dedicated themselves to serving the country, showing a high sense of responsibility and winning high praise from the Party and the people, Xi noted.

“I’m very proud of you,” he added.

The year 2020 is the critical year for securing a decisive victory in the fight to eradicate absolute poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi noted, adding that it also marks the convergence of the time-frames of the two centenary goals.

He called on youth to pass on the May 4th spirit, always work hard and forge ahead with their fellow Chinese along the new long march to realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

The first of China’s two centenary goals is to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2021, the year that marks the 100th anniversary of the CPC’s founding.

The second is to fully build a “modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful” by 2049, to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Xi called on the communist youth leagues to shoulder the responsibility to unite and lead the young Chinese in making greater contributions to advancing the Party and country’s undertakings in the new era.

China’s Youth Day marks the anniversary of the May 4th Movement, a patriotic campaign that started from universities in 1919 by young Chinese to fight imperialism and feudalism.

In 1949, the government of the newly founded People’s Republic of China declared May 4 as National Youth Day to preserve and promote the spirit of patriotism and democracy of the May 4th Movement.