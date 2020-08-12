The story appears on
Page A3
August 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Xi honors 4 contributors in fight against COVID-19
CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday signed a presidential order to award four persons the national medal and honorary title for their outstanding contribution to fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.
Xi’s presidential order came after the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress voted at the 21st session to adopt a decision to confer the national medal and honorary title on the four renowned specialists.
The Medal of the Republic was conferred on renowned respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan. The national honorary title, “the People’s Hero,” was conferred on Zhang Boli, a traditional Chinese medicine expert who presided over the research of the COVID-19 treatment scheme combining traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine, Zhang Dingyu, head of Wuhan’s designated coronavirus-treating Jinyintan Hospital, and Chen Wei, a military medical scientist who made major achievements in COVID-19-related basic research and development of vaccine and protective medicine.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.