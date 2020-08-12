Xi honors 4 contributors in fight against COVID-19

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday signed a presidential order to award four persons the national medal and honorary title for their outstanding contribution to fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

Xi’s presidential order came after the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress voted at the 21st session to adopt a decision to confer the national medal and honorary title on the four renowned specialists.

The Medal of the Republic was conferred on renowned respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan. The national honorary title, “the People’s Hero,” was conferred on Zhang Boli, a traditional Chinese medicine expert who presided over the research of the COVID-19 treatment scheme combining traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine, Zhang Dingyu, head of Wuhan’s designated coronavirus-treating Jinyintan Hospital, and Chen Wei, a military medical scientist who made major achievements in COVID-19-related basic research and development of vaccine and protective medicine.