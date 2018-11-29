Xi meets with Spanish King to bolster ties, cooperation

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping met with Spanish King Felipe VI in Madrid on Tuesday to cement friendship and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

This state visit is the first of its kind to Europe since his re-election as Chinese president in March, and also the first leg of his Europe and Latin America trip, Xi said. He expressed the hope that the visit will consolidate friendship, uplift cooperation and ensure long-term stability of bilateral ties.

At the meeting held at Zarzuela Palace, Xi said that since the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2005, China and Spain have been improving the bilateral ties, strengthening political mutual trust, expanding cooperation and maintaining closer people-to-people exchanges.

“The Sino-Spanish ties are at the best period in history. I am fully confident in the future of the bilateral relationship,” Xi said. He stressed that China stands ready to work with Spain to support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns.

“The two sides should intensify cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, tourism and third-party markets within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to bring the Sino-Spanish comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high in the new era and better benefit the two peoples,” Xi said.

China would like to see that Europe will continue to advance the integration process and hopes that Spain will keep playing a positive role in promoting the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the European Union, Xi added.

King Felipe VI said this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 40th anniversary of the first visit to China by former King Juan Carlos I.

Spain values the friendly exchanges and cooperation with China, he said.

Since they forged diplomatic ties, the two countries have extended consistent respect and support for each other on issues concerning their core interests, King Felipe VI said. With joint efforts, the two sides have witnessed progress in the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Spain is willing to maintain close contacts with China, enhance pragmatic cooperation, strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral affairs, and actively push for deeper EU-China relations, he added.

Xi arrived in Madrid on Tuesday afternoon, which kicked off his three-day visit to Spain, the first visit by a Chinese head of state to the European nation in 13 years.

Spain is the first stop of Xi’s nine-day tour to Europe and Latin America, which will also take him to Argentina, Panama and Portugal. In the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, Xi will also attend the 13th Group of 20 summit.

Positive outcomes

Geng Shuang, spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said on Tuesday that China hopes the United States will meet it halfway and push the upcoming meeting between the two heads of state to achieve positive outcomes.

Geng made the remarks during a news briefing when asked for comment on the upcoming meeting between Xi and his US counterpart Donald Trump during the G20 summit.

When answering a question about Trump’s remarks on China, in which he said it was “highly unlikely” that the US would accept China’s request to hold off on the tariff increase, Geng said China has repeatedly stressed that the essence of China-US economic and trade cooperation was mutually beneficial and a win-win option.

China is ready to resolve economic and trade issues through dialogue and consultation on the basis of seriousness, equality and integrity, Geng said, pointing out that China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

He said the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of ideas on bilateral relations and issues of common concern during a recent phone conversation. The two sides agreed to strive for mutually acceptable solutions on economic and trade issues.