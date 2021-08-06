The story appears on
Page A2
August 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Xi promises 2b vaccine doses to the world this year
CHINA will provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world throughout this year and offer US$100 million to COVAX, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written message to the first meeting of the international forum on COVID-19 vaccine cooperation yesterday.
The US$100 million to COVAX will mainly go to the distribution of vaccines to developing countries, he said, adding that China would do its best to help developing countries cope with the pandemic.
China is committed to building a global community of health for all and has provided vaccines to the world, especially developing countries. “I hope this forum will promote the accessibility and fair distribution of vaccines around the world, strengthen solidarity and cooperation in developing countries, and make new contributions for an early victory against the pandemic,” he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.