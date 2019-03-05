Xi tells arts workers to set standard

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday called on writers, artists and theorists to strengthen cultural confidence, serve the people with fine works, and guide the public with high moral standards.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when joining a joint panel discussion attended by political advisers from the sectors of culture, art and social sciences.

They are in Beijing for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Xi made a speech after hearing the opinions and suggestions of eight political advisers.

“A country, or a nation, cannot be devoid of soul,” Xi said. He added that the mission of workers in culture, literature, art, philosophy and social sciences is to nurture the root and soul of the nation.

The CPC Central Committee has always attached great importance to these undertakings, he said.

Xi noted that the quality of cultural, literary and art works have constantly improved, and the development of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics has accelerated with remarkable achievements.

The president called for efforts to undertake the mission of recording, writing about and praising the new era.

Stressing the people-centered principle, Xi said the people are the source of creation.

Cultural, literary and artistic workers should participate in practices, carefully observe people’s lives and express people’s aspirations, Xi said.

He also required philosophy and social sciences workers to conduct more field surveys and research to gain knowledge of people’s living conditions.

Xi stressed providing the people with quality products, saying that all valuable and meaningful literary and artistic works and academic research should reflect reality and be conducive to solving real problems and answering real questions.

All practitioners in culture, literature, art, philosophy and social sciences shoulder the important tasks of enlightening thoughts, nurturing sentiments and warming hearts, he said.

The president asked them to set an example for society with lofty aspirations, good morals and noble sentiments.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Xi called on the attendees to profoundly reflect the struggles and practice of the Party and the people over the past 70 years.