Xi tells astronauts that he hopes space station serves humanity

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with the three astronauts stationed in the country’s space station core module Tianhe yesterday, expecting the station to make pioneering contributions to the peaceful use of space by humanity.

Xi held the conversation at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center with Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, who were sent into space by the Shenzhou-12 spaceship on June 17.

“You are the first astronauts stationed in the core module Tianhe and will stay in space for three months,” Xi said during the video call.

“We all care about you very much.”

In response to Xi’s inquiries about their health, living conditions and work, Nie, commander of the crew, said they were in good health and their work was going well.

“Later we will carry out a series of technological verification experiments, including two extravehicular activities and robotic arm operations. We will carry out the operations carefully to ensure the success of all tests,” said Liu.

Tang, who is on his first space mission, told Xi he had adapted to the weightless environment.

“I eat, live and work well, and I can make video calls with my family. Our home in space is very cozy and comfortable, and we have full confidence in completing the upcoming tasks,” said Tang.

Calling the construction of the space station a milestone in China’s space endeavor, Xi noted that the three astronauts are the representatives of those who are striving and climbing in China’s space industry in the new era.

He asked the astronauts to work closely with each other and complete the upcoming tasks.

The Shenzhou-12 mission will help test technologies related to long-term astronaut stays and health care, the recycling and life support system, the supply of space materials, extravehicular activities and operations, and in-orbit maintenance.

These technologies are essential for the construction of the space station and will lay an important foundation for the human exploration of deeper space in the future.

Xi noted that progress in space science and technology will benefit people around the world and China wants to use space exploration achievements to create a better future for mankind.

Based on the principle of equality and mutual benefit, peaceful utilization and win-win situation, China has actively cooperated with the world in lunar exploration, Mars exploration, satellite projects and launch services to promote the common progress and long-term sustainable development of the space industry.

As for the space station, China has pledged to make it an open platform for international cooperation.

According to the China Manned Space Agency, extensive cooperation will be carried out concerning the functional expansion of the space station, space science and applications, joint flights of Chinese and foreign astronauts, and the transformation of technological achievements.

A total of 17 countries will participate in the experiments aboard China’s space station, covering aerospace medicine, life sciences and biotechnology, microgravity physics and combustion science, and astronomy.