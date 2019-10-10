Advanced Search

October 10, 2019

Xi to visit India, Nepal

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 10, 2019 | Print Edition

AT the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bandari, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the second informal meeting with Modi and pay a state visit to Nepal from October 11 to 13, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said yesterday.

