Xinjiang quake kills 3

Three people died in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aksu Prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region early yesterday morning. Houses of 65 households were damaged to varying degrees. A total of 278 residents living in dangerous areas were evacuated. Ten aftershocks were recorded, with the largest magnitude of 3.4.

The epicenter was monitored at 41.70 degrees north latitude and 81.11 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometers, and about 64 kilometers from the county seat of Baicheng.