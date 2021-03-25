The story appears on
Page A5
March 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Xinjiang quake kills 3
Three people died in a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aksu Prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region early yesterday morning. Houses of 65 households were damaged to varying degrees. A total of 278 residents living in dangerous areas were evacuated. Ten aftershocks were recorded, with the largest magnitude of 3.4.
The epicenter was monitored at 41.70 degrees north latitude and 81.11 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometers, and about 64 kilometers from the county seat of Baicheng.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.