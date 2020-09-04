Xinjiang returning to normal

Home » Nation

NORTHWEST China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is speeding up the return to normal life and work, all the while promoting anti-epidemic measures on a regular basis, as the COVID-19 epidemic continues to wane, with no new confirmed cases for 15 consecutive days as of Wednesday.

In the regional capital Urumqi, seven shopping malls, six supermarkets and 60 convenience stores under Xinjiang’s Youhao Group, a large retail enterprise, opened for business on Wednesday.

After days of disinfection, Urumqi’s bus lines resumed operations in an orderly manner, with the city’s taxi capacity gradually on the rise.

Some scenic spots also opened to tourists on Wednesday. Visitors can gain access to the famous Tianchi Lake by providing ID cards and health codes.

Middle and primary school students will begin their classes in different batches from Sunday, while universities and colleges will also stagger their opening starting September 10.