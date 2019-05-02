Advanced Search

Xi’s best wishes

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 May 2, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has congratulated Naruhito on his succession to the throne.

Xi said China and Japan should promote peace and development and work towards a bright future for bilateral ties.

Also yesterday, Xi conveyed greetings and good wishes to Akihito, father of the new emperor, in a separate message following his abdication.

Nation
