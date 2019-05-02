The story appears on
May 2, 2019
Xi’s best wishes
CHINESE President Xi Jinping has congratulated Naruhito on his succession to the throne.
Xi said China and Japan should promote peace and development and work towards a bright future for bilateral ties.
Also yesterday, Xi conveyed greetings and good wishes to Akihito, father of the new emperor, in a separate message following his abdication.
