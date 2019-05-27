Advanced Search

Yanshan swine fever

Source: Xinhua | 00:09 UTC+8 May 27, 2019 | Print Edition

China has had a new outbreak of African swine fever in Yanshan County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has confirmed. Some 48 pigs were confirmed dead, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Health and Epidemiology Center report. A team was dispatched and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs.

