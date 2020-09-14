Advanced Search

September 14, 2020

Yunnan drug haul

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 14, 2020 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have nabbed a suspect and seized more than 13 kilograms of heroin in a drug trafficking case. They caught the suspect in a service area along the route from Yunnan’s provincial capital Kunming to neighboring Guizhou Province on September 4.

Nation
