The story appears on
Page A6
November 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Yunnan official indicted on corruption
Qin Guangrong, former Party chief of southwest China’s Yunnan Province and a former senior national legislator, has been indicted on a charge of bribe-taking, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
Qin was accused of taking advantage of his former positions in Yunnan to seek profits for others and accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return, according to the SPP statement.
Qin’s case was handed over to the procuratorate of Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province in the southwest China, for review and prosecution upon the designation of the SPP after the National Supervisory Commission concluded the investigation, it said.
Qin will stand trial in the Chengdu Intermediate People’s Court, it added.
The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel’s opinions.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.