August 9, 2019

Yutu-2 and the far side of the moon

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 August 9, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s lunar rover Yutu-2 has driven 271 meters on the far side of the moon to conduct scientific exploration of the virgin territory.

Both the lander and the rover of the Chang’e-4 probe switched to its dormant mode for the lunar night on Wednesday, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

China’s Chang’e-4 probe, launched on December 8, 2018, made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3.

A lunar day equals 14 days on Earth, a lunar night the same length. The Chang’e-4 probe goes dormant during the lunar night due to lack of solar power. The same side of the moon always faces Earth. The far side of the moon has unique features and scientists expect Chang’e-4 could bring breakthrough findings.

