Zhejiang case

A newly confirmed local case in neighboring Zhejiang Province had traveled to Shanghai over the weekend, the provincial authority said.

The patient surnamed Zhan is from the provincial capital Hangzhou. She is a close contact of a case in Shangrao, east China’s Jiangxi Province.

Zhan took train G1382 from Shangrao to Shanghai on October 29 and returned on K287 from Shanghai to Shangrao on October 30.