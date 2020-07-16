The story appears on
Page A12
July 16, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
1 dead, dozens hurt in train crash
A TRAIN driver died and dozens of passengers were injured when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train near Prague, a Czech minister and rescuers said yesterday.
“Unfortunately ... I have learnt there is one dead,” Transport Minister Karel Havlicek told public broadcaster Czech Television.
Rescuers said the dead man was the driver of the passenger train, which was carrying more than 100 passengers.
“He was found lifeless in his wrecked cabin,” the regional rescue service wrote on its website.
Havlicek told Czech Radio later that the driver had most probably ignored a red light.
The accident occurred on Tuesday evening near the town of Cesky Brod, about 30 kilometers east of Prague, on a busy railway connecting the capital with the east of the country.
Havlicek said two people had suffered very serious injuries.
Rescuers said another eight passengers with serious injuries and 25 with lighter injuries were taken to hospital.
A week ago, two people died and dozens were injured when regional trains crashed in the west of the Czech Republic. Several minor accidents have been reported on Czech railways over the past week.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.