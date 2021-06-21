1 killed as pickup slams into LGBT parade crowd

Home » World

The driver of a pickup truck slammed into a crowd gathering for a Pride parade on Saturday in south Florida, killing one man and injuring another, authorities said.

While the truck appeared to be taking part in the procession, it was not immediately clear if the crash was a deliberate assault or an accident. Police detective Ali Adamson said officials were evaluating all possibilities.

The incident happened at the start of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and festival, an LGBTQ celebration in a town near Fort Lauderdale.

The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats for the parade when it accelerated and ran into pedestrians before crashing into a plant nursery, Local 10 News said.

The driver was later taken into custody.

Two men were transported to a medical center where one later died. The other remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The driver and the victims are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, according to a statement from the group’s president Justin Knight.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the unfortunate accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started,” he said.

“Our fellow Chorus members were those injured and the driver is also a part of the Chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.”

Nut Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade, told a local broadcaster he thought the crash was “deliberate.”

He called it “a terrorist attack against the LGBT community” and said the truck had targeted the car of Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz — who was in a convertible waiting to take part in the procession — but narrowly missed her.