10 killed in shootout

Home » World

Ten people were killed in a shootout between “presumed members of criminal groups” in Mexico’s western state of Michoacan, the regional prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The clash that took place near the Arroyo Colorado neighborhood of Uruapan municipality resulted in a preliminary toll of 10 dead and at least four others wounded, the state prosecutor’s office said. Authorities said they found military-grade weapons, ammunition clips and bullets of various calibers at the shoot-out site. Michoacan has long dealt with criminal violence, leading to the rise of self-defense groups six years ago and the deployment of soldiers to the state in 2014. Mexico has seen spike in deadly violence since the government deployed soldiers to crack down on drug trafficking cartels in 2006.