12 arrested in Pakistan in fake-marriage scandal

PAKISTAN arrested at least eight Chinese nationals for allegedly luring young Pakistani girls into fake marriages then forcing them into prostitution in China, authorities confirmed yesterday.

The Federal Investigation Agency said four Pakistanis who helped to facilitate the fake marriages were also arrested. A spokesman for the body said it expects more detentions as the investigation continues.

Last month a Pakistani news channel spotlighted growing concerns about the issue in Pakistan, claiming it had gained entry to a matchmaking center in Lahore where poor families would marry their daughters off to Chinese nationals in exchange for money and a visa.

“China is cooperating with Pakistani law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal matchmaking centers. We remind both Chinese and Pakistani citizens to remain vigilant and not be cheated,” the Chinese embassy in Islamabad said.

Pakistan does not meet the “minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking; however, it is making significant efforts to do so,” the US State Department says on its website.