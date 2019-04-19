Advanced Search

April 19, 2019

13 dead as boat sinks in DRC lake

Source: Agencies | 07:06 UTC+8 April 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Thirteen people are dead and 142 still missing from a passenger boat that sank this week on Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the president said yesterday.

Deadly boat accidents are common in Congo, which has few tarred roads across its vast, forested interior and where vessels are frequently overloaded.

“We are going to do everything to make sure that this type of tragedy doesn’t happen again,” President Felix Tshisekedi said. “It’s because of certain economic operators who use rundown boats because of their greed.”

On his first tour of eastern Congo since taking office in January, Tshisekedi told reporters near the site of the accident in South Kivu province that 37 passengers had been rescued.

Local fishermen were searching for the missing.

It was unclear who operated the boat and exactly how it sank, though overcrowding is often a cause.

