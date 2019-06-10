Advanced Search

June 10, 2019

13 killed in truck crash

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 10, 2019 | Print Edition

Thirteen people including a bride-to-be and two children were killed when the truck they were riding on after attending a traditional pre-wedding ceremony rolled over on a mountain road, police said yesterday.

The dump truck was carrying 53 passengers in eastern Camarines Sur province of the Philippines on Saturday and was going down the highway when it lost control, injuring dozens of other people, said San Fernando town police investigator Victor Quinao. The group had come from participating in a Filipino tradition where a man and his family visit the home of a woman to formally ask for her hand in marriage, Quinao said, adding the bride was among those killed. “The truck lost control and rolled over, throwing off some of the passengers while others were crushed,” Quinao said. The fatalities included children aged four and five.

