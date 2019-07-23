Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

July 23, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

17 dead in Somalia

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 July 23, 2019 | Print Edition

At least 17 people were killed and 28 others wounded when a bomb exploded outside a hotel near the international airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu yesterday, medical officials said. The Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab, trying to topple Somalia’s weak UN-backed government, claimed responsibility. The blast went off at the first checkpoint on the road to Mogadishu airport, said witness Farah Hussein.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿