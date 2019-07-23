The story appears on
July 23, 2019
17 dead in Somalia
At least 17 people were killed and 28 others wounded when a bomb exploded outside a hotel near the international airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu yesterday, medical officials said. The Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab, trying to topple Somalia’s weak UN-backed government, claimed responsibility. The blast went off at the first checkpoint on the road to Mogadishu airport, said witness Farah Hussein.
