17 dead in Somalia

At least 17 people were killed and 28 others wounded when a bomb exploded outside a hotel near the international airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu yesterday, medical officials said. The Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab, trying to topple Somalia’s weak UN-backed government, claimed responsibility. The blast went off at the first checkpoint on the road to Mogadishu airport, said witness Farah Hussein.