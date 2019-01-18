19 missing recovered as Kenyan siege ends

Home » World

Nineteen people still missing two days after a Somali militant attack on a Nairobi hotel and office complex that killed 21 people are now accounted for, the Kenyan Red Cross said yesterday.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday evening that a 20-hour siege had ended with security forces killing all five Somali militants who had stormed the hotel complex, forcing hundreds of people into terrifying escapes.

Late on Wednesday, the Red Cross said it had yet to account for 19 of 94 people it had been tracing. “All 94 cases have been closed positively as of (now),” it said in a statement yesterday, giving no further detail.

Al-Shabab, a Somalia-based al-Qaida affiliate fighting to impose strict Islamic law, said it carried the assault on the upscale DusitD2 compound over US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Kenya became a frequent target for al-Shabab after Kenya sent troops into neighboring Somalia in 2011 to try to create a buffer zone along its border.

National police chief Joseph Boinnet said on Wednesday two people had been arrested in connection with the attack, and 16 Kenyans including a policeman, an American survivor of the September 11 attacks, and a British development worker were among the dead.