June 5, 2019

2 found dead in Danube

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Two bodies found in the Danube River have been confirmed as South Korean victims of last week’s sightseeing boat accident in Budapest. South Korea’s foreign ministry said yesterday that a body found near the tour boat on the river floor was a woman in her 50s, while the body of a man in his 60s was recovered 132 kilometers downstream. Nine people, all Koreans, have been confirmed dead. Seven people survived and 19, including the two Hungarian crew members, are still missing.

