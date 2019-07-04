20 die in Siberia floods

Home » World

Russian authorities say that at least 20 people have died and eight are missing in massive floods in southeastern Siberia.

The Emergency Ministry’s regional branch said yesterday the search for those still unaccounted is underway. The floods that followed torrential rains swept 55 towns and villages in the Irkutsk region, affecting 4,000 houses. Officials said that thousands were evacuated and 191 have been hospitalized. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the military to join the rescue efforts.