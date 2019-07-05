27 dead as Honduran fishing boat sinks

Home » World

At least 27 people died and nine were missing on Wednesday when their fishing boat sank off the Caribbean coast of Honduras, the country’s military said.

Armed forces spokesman Jose Meza said 55 people survived when the vessel sank off the remote coastal Mosquitia region.

Ninety-one people were aboard the boat, the 70-ton Wallie, when it set sail from Cabo Gracias a Dios — on the country’s easternmost point bordering Nicaragua — after a seasonal ban on lobster fishing was lifted.

The boat sank near Cayo Gorda, a tiny island just northeast of their point of departure. The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear.

Meza added that the bodies and the survivors would be taken to Puerto Lempira, the main city in eastern Honduras.

Hours before the Wallie sank, an overloaded fishing boat in the same area went under.

Meza said that 49 people were rescued from the boat, the Miss Francely, which had a capacity to carry 31.

Honduran Merchant Marine head Juan Carlos Rivera said reports from the remote region were sketchy but the experts will look into what happened to prevent further tragedies.