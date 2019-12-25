The story appears on
27 killed, 12 injured in Indonesian bus crash
At least 27 people have died and more than a dozen were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, officials said yesterday.
The bus careered into a 150-mete ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight on Monday and ended up in a river, according to police.
Head of the local search and rescue team Berty Kowaas said divers were searching near the bus, which was half submerged.
Rescuers were also scouring nearby slopes for the missing.
“The current in the river is quite strong so there’s a possibility some victims were carried away,” Kowaas told Kompas TV yesterday.
The accident happened in a remote and steep area near the town of Pagar Alam, hampering search efforts.
Footage shared by the rescue team showed bodies being retrieved out of the river and placed on stretchers.
Local police chief Dolly Gumara earlier said the bus was carrying more people than initially believed and several passengers could still be missing. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.
According to a passenger manifest, the regional bus left Bengkulu province for Pagar Alam with 27 on board.
But some survivors told police there were around 50 people inside when the accident happened.
