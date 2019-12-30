The story appears on
December 30, 2019
28 killed in 2 Egyptian bus crashes
At least 28 people including textile workers and three Asian tourists were killed on Saturday in two separate road crashes in Egypt, official media and other sources said.
The deadliest accident occurred when a bus transporting textile workers collided with a car on the road between the cities of Port Said and Damietta in the northern Egypt, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said on its website.
At least 22 men and women who worked for a clothing factory were killed and eight others injured, the report said.
The accident came only hours after two buses carrying tourists collided with a truck east of Cairo on the road to the Ain Sokhna resort on the Red Sea, a security official said.
A medical source said two Malaysian women and an Indian man were killed along with three Egyptians — a bus driver, a tour guide and a security guard.
At least 24 others were injured and several of them were tourists.
