3 killed in attack on Pakistan bourse

GUNMEN armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the city of Karachi yesterday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed all four of the attackers, security officials said.

Separatist insurgents from the troubled southwestern province of Balochistan claimed responsibility, a senior counter-terrorism official, Raja Umar Khattab, said. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has been waging an insurgency for years, demanding independence for Pakistan’s gas-rich southwestern Baluchistan Province, which borders the southern Sindh Province, where Karachi is the provincial capital.

“They had come to carry out an attack inside the building and take hostages inside,” the director-general of the Sindh Rangers, a paramilitary force, Omer Ahmed Bukhari, told media, adding all attackers had been killed within eight minutes.

The police chief of Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest city and financial hub, Ghulam Nabi Memon, said the gunmen attacked with grenades and guns after pulling up in a silver Corolla car.

Two guards and a policeman were killed and seven people were wounded, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sharjil Kharal told media.

A counter-terrorism official said the attackers were carrying significant quantities of ammunition and grenades in backpacks.

Rizwan Ahmend, a police official at the scene, said that food supplies were found on the bodies of the gunmen, indicating they may have planned a long siege.

“We locked ourselves in our offices,” said Asad Javed, who works at a brokerage in the stock exchange building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of several banks. Javed was on the ground floor when he heard gunfire and an explosion and saw people scattering for safety.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange did not suspend trading during the attack. Its main KSE-100 index dropped 220 points briefly but later recovered and closed the day 242 points higher.

Bokhari accused India of aiding the attackers, by allegedly activating “sleeper cells” that Pakistan claims Indian intelligence has planted throughout the country.