June 21, 2019
30 die in bus accident
Police say a bus, filled with over 60 people, has fallen into a 150-meter-deep gorge on a mountainous road in northern India, killing 30 people and injuring 37 as of yesterday. Police officer Shalini Agnihotri said it occurred yesterday near Kullu, a town in Himachal Pradesh state. The rescue operation was continuing. The cause of the accident was being investigated.
