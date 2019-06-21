Advanced Search

June 21, 2019

30 die in bus accident

Source: AP | 00:11 UTC+8 June 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Police say a bus, filled with over 60 people, has fallen into a 150-meter-deep gorge on a mountainous road in northern India, killing 30 people and injuring 37 as of yesterday. Police officer Shalini Agnihotri said it occurred yesterday near Kullu, a town in Himachal Pradesh state. The rescue operation was continuing. The cause of the accident was being investigated.

