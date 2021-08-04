4 US Capitol officers die in suicides

Home » World

The US District of Columbia’s (Washington’s) police department yesterday said two more police officers who responded to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol had committed suicide, bringing to four the number of known suicides by officers who guarded the building that day.

Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, department spokesman Hugh Carew said in a statement.

Hashida joined the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department in May 2003.

Another MPD officer who responded to the Capitol on January 6, Kyle DeFreytag, was found dead on July 10, Carew said. DeFreytag’s cause of death was also suicide, Carew said.

He had been with the police department since November 2016.

MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith and US Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also responded to the Capitol riot and later died by suicide.

Hundreds of then-president Donald Trump supporters stormed the building that day in an attempt to stop Congress certifying Joe Biden’s win.