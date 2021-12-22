4 US religious agency members blacklisted

Home » World

CHINA blacklisted four members of a US federal commission on religious freedom yesterday in the latest response to Washington’s sanctions targeting alleged perpetrators of “human rights abuses” in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The four people, from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, would be banned from China’s mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday.

Their assets in China would also be frozen and Chinese institutions and citizens would be forbidden from dealing with them, Zhao said.

The USCIRF is a federal government entity that evaluates and suggests policies for countries where religious freedom is deemed to be endangered.

Zhao named chairwoman Nadine Maenza, vice chairman Nury Turkel, as well as commissioners Anurima Bhargava and James W. Carr as newly sanctioned.

“These countermeasures include the prohibition of the above-mentioned persons from entering China and the freezing of their assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau,” Zhao said.

“Chinese citizens and institutions are also prohibited from dealing with these people.”

“We urge the United States to revoke the so-called ‘sanctions’ and stop interfering in issues related to Xinjiang and China’s internal affairs,” Zhao said.

The announcement came days after the US unleashed a volley of new actions over Xinjiang that included a ban on virtually all imports from the region — a major global cotton producer — over forced labor allegations.

It has also recently blacklisted Chinese companies like drone maker DJI and artificial intelligence startup SenseTime over their alleged work with authorities in the region.

China denies any abuses in Xinjiang and says its policies there helped in combating extremism.