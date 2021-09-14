The story appears on
4 killed after plane crashes in Siberia
Four people were killed and four others seriously injured after a plane carrying parachutists crashed in Siberia on Saturday, Russian authorities said.
The L-410 plane carrying 19 people crashed around 10am local time during a training flight at the Tanay airfield in the Siberian region of Kemerovo, also known as Kuzbass, authorities said.
The TASS news agency cited the local prosecutor’s office as saying that the failure of one of the plane’s engines caused the crash.
An image published by the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, showed debris strewn across a field with an ambulance parked nearby.
“At the moment it is known that as a result of the accident four people died. Information about other victims is being specified,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement.
The committee said it had opened a probe into violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport. Kemerovo regional governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on Instagram that of the 19 people on board, four had died, four were in serious condition and the other 11 were injured.
