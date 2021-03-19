4 killed in bombing of Afghan govt bus

Home » World

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul yesterday while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast hit a bus which was rented by the Afghan Ministry of Information and Technology to transport employees, said Abdul Samad Hamid Poya, a ministry adviser.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the blast, but the Afghan government has blamed the Taliban for recent attacks targeting government employees, civil society figures and journalists. The Taliban has denied involvement.

The bombing came on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, met in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to help the Afghan peace process.

Afghanistan’s defense ministry also said yesterday nine service members had been killed in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday. Two sources said the helicopter was hit by a rocket during take off in central Maidan Wardak province.

It was not clear who fired the rocket and there have been no claims of responsibility. An airforce source said the helicopter had been on a supply mission that included transporting the body of a soldier and wounded soldiers.