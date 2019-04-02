The story appears on
Page A9
April 2, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
5 die after dinner in elderly home in France
Five residents at a retirement home in southern France have died and around a dozen others are in a serious condition after a suspected case of mass food poisoning, officials said yesterday.
Twenty-two people at the privately operated Cheneraie residence in Lherm, a town south of Toulouse, began showing symptoms including vomiting after dinner on Sunday, police said in a statement.
Four deaths were initially announced by officials, and a source close to the inquiry later said that a fifth person had died.
About a dozen of the 82 residents at the site remain in serious condition.
The meals involved have been kept for analysis, the regional health agency said, and residents were being questioned about what they ate.
“We suspect food poisoning because these events occurred after the meal,” said deputy prosecutor Marie-Paule Demiguel, adding the kitchens would also be investigated.
The home is run by private firm Korian, which claims to operate the largest network of retirement homes in Europe.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.