6 killed in Russian cargo plane crash

All six crew members on board a Russian transport plane died when it crashed earlier outside the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, local officials said yesterday.

The wreckage was discovered by a search team after it disappeared from radars on Wednesday evening.

Photos from the scene showed debris from the Antonov An-26 transport aircraft scattered across broken tree branches.

“All members of the crew died. We extend our condolences to the families,” the Khabarovsk branch of the health ministry said in a statement.

Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former Soviet Union for civilian and military transport.

They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

Investigators said remnants of the plane were discovered on a ridge in the Bolshekhekhtsirsky Nature Reserve, some 20 kilometers south of Khabarovsk.

They said they were now looking into the cause of the crash.