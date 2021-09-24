The story appears on
Page A11
September 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
6 killed in Russian cargo plane crash
All six crew members on board a Russian transport plane died when it crashed earlier outside the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, local officials said yesterday.
The wreckage was discovered by a search team after it disappeared from radars on Wednesday evening.
Photos from the scene showed debris from the Antonov An-26 transport aircraft scattered across broken tree branches.
“All members of the crew died. We extend our condolences to the families,” the Khabarovsk branch of the health ministry said in a statement.
Antonov planes were manufactured during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former Soviet Union for civilian and military transport.
They have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.
Investigators said remnants of the plane were discovered on a ridge in the Bolshekhekhtsirsky Nature Reserve, some 20 kilometers south of Khabarovsk.
They said they were now looking into the cause of the crash.
