6 more infected on cruise ship

SIX more people on a cruise ship off Japan are found to have the new coronavirus, the government said yesterday, bringing the number who have tested positive on board to 70.

Test results are still coming in as passengers on the Diamond Princess face a two-week quarantine against the virus.

Japanese authorities had earlier tested 279 people on board the cruise ship, finding 64 of them were infected with the coronavirus.

Aside from infections on board the ship, Japan has reported 26 cases.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month was diagnosed with the virus.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew members on the ship when it arrived off Japan’s coast last week.

Dozens have been taken to hospital and around 3,600 people, many of them elderly, were still on board yesterday.

It was not clear whether Japanese authorities would conduct tests on all of them.

The ship docked in Yokohama yesterday to resupply for a quarantine that could last until February 19.