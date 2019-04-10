7 arrested in Indonesia for trafficking

Home » World

Indonesian police said yesterday they have arrested seven people linked to human-trafficking cases that involved more than 1,200 victims who were smuggled to the Middle East and North Africa.

Among them, the alleged traffickers are suspected to have sent 500 victims to work as domestic helpers in Morocco, 220 to Turkey, 300 more to Syria and 200 to Saudi Arabia between 2018 and this year.

“This is the biggest case that the national police have uncovered,” said Herry Nahak, head of the Indonesian national police’s criminal investigation unit.

It was not immediately clear if there was any connection between the alleged perpetrators, or if any victims were men.

Some victims’ wages went unpaid and others were sexually abused, he said, and all had been repatriated to Indonesia.

The suspects were arrested last month and will be charged with trafficking-related offenses. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Indonesians from the poorest parts of the Southeast Asian archipelago travel abroad in search of better-paying work. Jakarta estimates some 4.5 million Indonesians are working overseas and the majority are women without official documentation.