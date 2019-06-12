The story appears on
Page A11
June 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
7 drowned as migrant ship sinks
A boat carrying dozens of migrants to a Greek island from the nearby Turkish coast capsized yesterday, leaving seven dead, including two children.
Greece’s coast guard said 57 people had been rescued, while seven people — two girls, four women and a man — were pulled from the water unconscious and later confirmed dead. A search and rescue operation in the area off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos was called off after all those on board had been accounted for.
It was not immediately clear why the boat capsized.
Under an agreement reached between Turkey and the European Union designed to stem migrant flows into Europe, those arriving on Greek islands from Turkey remain in camps on the island.
They face deportation unless they successfully apply for asylum in Greece. The long bureaucratic asylum application procedure has led to overcrowding and poor conditions in many of the camps.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.