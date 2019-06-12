7 drowned as migrant ship sinks

Home » World

A boat carrying dozens of migrants to a Greek island from the nearby Turkish coast capsized yesterday, leaving seven dead, including two children.

Greece’s coast guard said 57 people had been rescued, while seven people — two girls, four women and a man — were pulled from the water unconscious and later confirmed dead. A search and rescue operation in the area off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos was called off after all those on board had been accounted for.

It was not immediately clear why the boat capsized.

Under an agreement reached between Turkey and the European Union designed to stem migrant flows into Europe, those arriving on Greek islands from Turkey remain in camps on the island.

They face deportation unless they successfully apply for asylum in Greece. The long bureaucratic asylum application procedure has led to overcrowding and poor conditions in many of the camps.