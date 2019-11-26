7 killed as heavy rains lash Europe

Home » World

At least seven people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars, as well as parts of western Greece.

Some roads remained closed yesterday on the French Riviera and rivers were still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding.

The administration for France’s Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged.

Another died after a French rescue boat sank in the Mediterranean and another was found dead in a car.

In Greece, the bodies of the two men believed to be tourists were recovered late Sunday and early yesterday near the port of Antirio, 250 kilometers west of Athens after a sailboat they were using was caught in the severe weather.

And in northern Italy, a woman was found dead after the Bomida river swept away her car.

Rescuers are also searching for possible victims after a landslide caused the collapse of a stretch of an elevated highway near the flooded city of Savona.