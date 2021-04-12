Advanced Search

April 12, 2021

7 killed in Indonesia earthquake

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 April 12, 2021 | Print Edition

At least seven people were killed after a 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s main Java island on Saturday, as the country reels from a cyclone disaster in another part of the archipelago.

The afternoon quake hit offshore about 45 kilometers southwest of Malang city in East Java, damaging hundreds of homes as well as schools, offices and mosques across the region.

“Our latest data shows that seven people died, two are seriously injured and 10 others sustained minor injuries,” said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

The deadly quake comes as the Southeast Asian nation reels from a cyclone that killed more than 200 people in the eastern part of the archipelago and neighboring East Timor last week.

