7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula late on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck on Tuesday at 10:12pm. It was centered in waters 105 kilometers southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at a depth of 28 km, deeper than an earlier estimate.

“No reports of any damage,” Kodiak police sergeant Mike Sorter said yesterday. “No injuries were reported. Everything is nominal.”

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands that was called off early yesterday about two hours after the quake.

Tsunami warning sirens could be heard blaring in videos posted on social media as residents heeded warnings to evacuate.

On Kodiak Island, the local high school opened its doors for evacuees, as did the local Catholic school.