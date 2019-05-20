The story appears on
Page A11
May 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
9 die in Burundi mine
Nine miners were killed and another 20 injured when an unregulated coltan mine collapsed following torrential rains in northern Burundi, an official and witnesses said yesterday.
The disaster occurred on Friday near the town of Kabarore, the sources said. Four of the injured are in serious condition, a local official said. They were transported to local hospitals, he added. Residents, civil security officials and the Red Cross were involved in rescue operations until Saturday. “Torrential rains had hit the region for several days,” a witness said. Kabarore, in Kayanza province, is some 90 kilometers north of Bujumbura, capital of the central African country. Several mines operate in the region, extracting coltan — a key component in cell phones and other electronic equipment — as well as tin oxide and tungsten.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.