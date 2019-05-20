9 die in Burundi mine

Home » World

Nine miners were killed and another 20 injured when an unregulated coltan mine collapsed following torrential rains in northern Burundi, an official and witnesses said yesterday.

The disaster occurred on Friday near the town of Kabarore, the sources said. Four of the injured are in serious condition, a local official said. They were transported to local hospitals, he added. Residents, civil security officials and the Red Cross were involved in rescue operations until Saturday. “Torrential rains had hit the region for several days,” a witness said. Kabarore, in Kayanza province, is some 90 kilometers north of Bujumbura, capital of the central African country. Several mines operate in the region, extracting coltan — a key component in cell phones and other electronic equipment — as well as tin oxide and tungsten.