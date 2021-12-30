9th day of reverse Russia-Euro gas flow

Home » World

The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for a ninth straight day yesterday, as per data from German network operator Gascade.

Data showed flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland at an hourly volume of nearly 1.2 million kilowatt hours yesterday morning, on par with the flows for the past 24 hours.

The pipeline is a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Auction results showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for yesterday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin’s remark.

Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for yesterday’s Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, were at 843,422 megawatt hours, up from Tuesday’s 773,712 but still below levels seen earlier in December.

Meanwhile, Russia believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will get the necessary certification and eventually start working, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told RBC media yesterday.

Construction of the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea, was completed in September but it lays idle while awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and Brussels.

Asked if Russia had a “Plan B” in case Nord Stream 2 was not certified, Novak said: “We don’t consider such options and we believe it will be launched in line with the timings, set for certification.”

It is expected that the certification will be completed not earlier than the end of the first half of 2022. He said that Russia hopes no new requirements for the project will be put forward.

Novak also said that Russia was ready to increase gas exports to Europe, which has seen gas prices skyrocketing.