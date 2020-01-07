A narrow escape, neighbors not so lucky

Home » World

Just when John Aish and his partner Jenny Shea thought they had beaten the inferno ravaging their two properties in Australia’s southeast on New Year’s Eve, a roaring fireball came through forcing them to flee.

Aish and Shea did not see each other until the following morning.

They are now camping near Cobargo, about 10 kilometers away from their hometown of Wandella.

“We tried really hard. We thought we’d had it beat but the big fireballs came and I said, ‘come on kids, we got to go’,” Shea said.

“Glad we got out when we did.”

“Everything’s just gone. We’ve got nothing,” Aish told the reporter.

Police yesterday confirmed one more death on the south coast of New South Wales state, bringing the death toll to 25.

Among those dead were Aish and Shea’s neighbors, a father and a son killed that same night battling the fires.

“I’d say, like a hurricane. Just bloody quick and just hard to describe,” Aish said.

“The noise was just like a bloody jet, jet engine like just got louder and louder and, just the roar of the wind and that sort of thing.”